SYDNEY Australian education provider Vocation Ltd VET.AX said on Thursday its core earnings for the year to June were expected to be about half what it forecast just six weeks after a slump in enrolments.

Vocation, which raised A$253 million ($212 million) in an initial public offering a year ago, said it now expected its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be between A$25-A$30 million, compared with the A$53-A$57 million it forecast on October 27.

(1 US dollar = 1.1930 Australian dollar)

