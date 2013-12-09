SYDNEY Dec 9 Shares in Australia's Vocation Ltd
opened up on their debut on Monday after the company
raised A$253 million ($230.19 million) in its initial public
offering.
Shares in the education training provider opened at A$2.08,
above its IPO price of A$1.89.
Vocation's listing comes amid a busy time for IPOs in
Australia with a total of around $6 billion expected to be
raised this year, and predictions of at least a further $5.5
billion next year.
($1 = 1.0991 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)