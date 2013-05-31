SYDNEY May 31 The Australian government is
investigating reports of power loss problems with cars
manufactured by Volkswagen AG, amid an inquiry into
the death of a woman killed when her Volkswagen Golf was hit by
a truck in 2011.
The probe comes just weeks after the German carmaker
recalled about 91,000 vehicles in Japan because of potential
gearbox problems that could cause cars to speed up or slow down
during driving.
Safety concerns about Volkswagen vehicles have drawn fresh
attention in Australia as the Victoria state coroner conducts an
inquiry this week into the death of Melissa Ryan. The coroner's
decision is due in July.
Australia's Department of Infrastructure and Transport said
on Friday that it was aware of Ryan's case and might provide
assistance to agencies including coroners.
"The Department is investigating recent reports of safety
concerns with Volkswagen vehicles to establish whether systemic
safety issues are involved," it said in a statement.
The department also provides information to the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which can order a
vehicle recall.
The ACCC declined to disclose whether any complaints had
been lodged against Volkswagen. Several drivers have contacted
local radio stations and newspapers to report instances of
sudden power loss while driving a Volkswagen vehicle.
Volkswagen Australia did not immediately reply to requests
for comment.
In March, Volkswagen said it would recall 384,181 vehicles
in China for similar gearbox problems.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jane Wardell and
Daniel Magnowski)