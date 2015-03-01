(Repeats story published late Friday; no changes to text)
GRAPHIC: Australian wage growth and retailers' revenue: link.reuters.com/ras24w
By Swati Pandey and Patturaja Murugaboopathy
SYDNEY/BANGALORE, Feb 27 Australia's retailers, hit
by tight-fisted consumers as wages grow at their slowest since
at least the late 1990s, face a worsening downturn in revenue
that bolsters the case for another interest rate cut next week
by the central bank.
Australia's 16 retailers with market capitalisation of at
least $100 million are forecast to post an 8.5 percent drop in
combined revenue to $181.1 billion for the fiscal year to June
2015, Thomson Reuters data from analyst estimates shows. That is
the biggest drop in the six years for which comparable data is
available. It coincides with a weakening trend in the wage price
index, which grew at an annual pace of just 2.47 percent in
October-December, its slowest since the series began in 1997.
The Australian economy is struggling to regain momentum as a
commodities price rout batters the mining sector. The central
bank, concerned about faltering growth, cut interest rates to a
record low this month and the debt market implies a roughly
50-50 chance of another cut at its policy meeting next Tuesday.
Woolworths Ltd, Australia's biggest supermarket
chain operator, offered more reason to act when it warned on
Friday that full-year earnings would be at the lower end of
consensus estimates, echoing weak numbers this month from
Pacific Brands and Specialty Fashion.
Woolworths shares dropped nearly 10 percent on
Friday and the S&P/ASX 200 consumer staples index, which
includes grocers and other retailers as well as drinks
companies, is down 6 percent over the past 12 months. Only the
energy and materials indexes have put in a worse performance.
"It's a very tough space," said OptionsXpress analyst Ben Le
Brun. "We are seeing cautious consumers looking for the best
bargain possible. The brick-and-mortar retailers are under
earnings pressure and margin compression."
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)