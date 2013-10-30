SYDNEY Oct 31 Australia's competition regulator
said on Thursday it would not block a bid for Warrnambool Cheese
and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd by domestic
rival Bega Cheese Ltd, enabling Bega to re-enter the
international battle for the dairy company.
Bega kicked off the bidding war for WCB in September with a
cash and share bid currently worth around A$7.27 per share, but
it has since been trumped by fellow shareholder Murray Goulburn
Co-operative Co Ltd and by bids from Canada's Saputo Inc
. Saputo's top bid of A$8 per share values WCB at A$449
million ($426 million).
Analysts had expressed concern that the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission could block or impose strict
conditions on Bega buying WCB, given their combined strength in
the Australian dairy market.
"The ACCC concluded that a merged Bega and Warrnambool
Cheese and Butter would continue to be constrained by other
dairy manufacturers that they compete more closely with in the
acquisition of raw milk, including Murray Goulburn and
Fonterra," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.
Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd bought a 10 percent
stake in WCB through its unit Lion this week, further
complicating the takeover battle.
The international tussle over WCB highlights the strong
demand for Australian dairy assets and their exposure to rapidly
growing markets in Asia.
WCB shares traded down 0.7 percent at A$8.30 while Bega
shares were flat at A$4.39 in early trade.
($1 = 1.0537 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)