* Saputo raises bid by 14 pct to A$8/share
* Trumps bids by WCB shareholders Bega, Murray Goulburn
* WCB directors recommend new Saputo bid
* WCB shares already above latest offer price
SYDNEY, Oct 25 Saputo Inc, Canada's
largest dairy producer, looked likely to triumph in the battle
for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company
Holdings Ltd (WCB) after hiking its bid by 14 percent
to A$449 million ($430 million).
Saputo's A$8 per share offer trumps separate approaches from
WCB's two largest shareholders, Australian-based Bega Cheese Ltd
and Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, and won a
recommendation from WCB's directors.
"It's very close to what must be the final bid," said Mark
Topy, senior industrials analyst at Canaccord Genuity, who
expects Bega and Murray Goulburn to bow out of the battle.
"Price is almost immaterial for (Saputo) and they've got the
most firepower."
Australian dairy and farm assets are attracting increased
interest as companies ramp up their exposure to Asia's growing
appetite for milk, cheese and other food products.
WCB shares, already trading above the new offer price, were
on a delayed start on Friday, having closed at A$8.15 on
Thursday.
After a series of takeovers in the Australian agribusines
sector, Bega and Murray Goulburn have promoted their offers as
keeping assets in Australian hands.
Saputo has highlighted its global ambitions and its ability
to encourage competition for farmer milk supplies.
"We know how important competition is for milk producers.
Saputo does not currently have a business in Australia, so
Saputo's arrival in Australia will not reduce competition,"
Instead, we will ensure WCB is well-financed and remains a
vibrant competitor," Saputo Chief Executive Lino A. Saputo, Jr
said in a statement.
Saputo will have to win approval from the Foreign Investment
Review Board.
In terms of competition regulators beyond Australia, Topy
said the combined businesses would still be a small player
compared to New Zealand's Fonterra.
"In fact, it will increase competition because Fonterra's
been so dominant in a lot of export markets," he said.
Saputo's bid tops the A$7.50 per share approach from Murray
Goulburn, which owns about 17 percent of WCB, and a A$5.78 per
share offer from top shareholder Bega a month ago that kicked
off the takeover battle. The stock traded at A$4.51 before the
initial Bega approach.
The offer allows WCB to pay fully franked dividends worth up
to a further 56 cents per share of value.