* WCB shares fall 5 pct, Bega stock up 4 percent
* Saputo plans to invest in new capacity, products
* Lion's blocking stake makes WCB investors nervous
(Recasts and adds analysts comments)
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Oct 30 Australia's Warrnambool Cheese
and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd shares fell on
Wednesday after Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd bought
itself a king-making stake that could block a $430 million
takeover bid by Canada's Saputo Inc.
Kirin, which made the purchase of the 10 percent stake
through its unit Lion, is not expected to make a full bid for
WCB, but use the stake to shore up its existing supply agreement
with the company.
It may effectively be able to choose a winner in the bidding
war for WCB. Saputo's A$449 million bid has trumped separate
approaches from WCB's two largest shareholders, Bega Cheese Ltd
and Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd.
Bega owns about 18 percent of WCB and Murray Goulburn owns
17 percent. If the two banded together with Kirin, they would
have just shy of 50 percent, enabling the group to block
Saputo's bid.
The international tussle over WCB highlights the strong
demand for Australian dairy assets and their exposure to rapidly
growing markets in Asia.
Seeking to bolster its case, Saputo on Wednesday said in a
bidder's statement it planned to invest further in expanding the
Australian dairy company's operations. It may add capacity and
introduce new product lines, it said.
The Canadian company also sought to reassure suppliers, who
have been hit hard by a dairy price war among Australia's major
supermarkets that has driven farmgate prices lower, saying it
intended to pay a "leading competitive milk price".
Lion, whose Coon and Cracker Barrel cheddar cheese labels
are made by WCB, said it had enjoyed a close relationship with
WCB over many years and considered the stake buy "a continuation
and strengthening of their relationship".
New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group
, which had also been seen as a potential bidder, said
on Tuesday it had appointed Reunion Capital Partners to advise
it on "the current corporate activity in the dairy sector". But
it declined to comment on its possible involvement in a bid for
WCB.
ASIA PROSPECTS
WCB's shares were down 6.1 percent A$8.26 as of 0030 GMT.
The stock has almost doubled in value since Sept. 10, the day
before Bega announced the first takeover bid for the company.
"The stock's reached a level that's made it inherently or
potentially volatile I think," said Ric Spooner, market
strategist at CMC Markets.
"Lion's blocking effort might actually dissuade other people
from bidding," he added. "There's a bit of nervousness in the
cold light of day about that possibility."
Bega shares were up 5.3 percent at A$4.39 on the heightened
possibility that it may still be in with a chance to win over
WCB. Murray Goulburn is not listed.
Underscoring its strong position as a gateway to Asia, WCB
announced late Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with Toong Yeuan Enterprise Co Ltd over an
exclusive sales agreement for its lactoferrin product in China,
Hong Kong and Taiwan.
WCB said the deal would drive its sales of lactoferrin, used
in infant formula, fresh dairy and pharmaceuticals, for the next
three years.
"Given the increasing focus on food security and safety in
China and the growing demand for high quality, premium dairy
products for infants in particular, China is a key market for
WCB's lactoferrin," WCB Sales Manager John Williams said in a
statement.
(Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbbs)