SYDNEY Jan 23 Japanese beverage company Kirin
Holdings Co Ltd said on Thursday it had "no current
intention" to sell its 10 percent stake in Warrnambool Cheese
and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd to Canada's Saputo
Inc.
Saputo has just cleared another hurdle to takeover
Warrnambool, Australia's oldest dairy maker and will increase
its stake to more than 75 percent after rival bidder Murray
Goulburn bowed out.
Kirin's local unit Lion, which holds 10 percent stake in
Warrnambool, said it had no plan to accept Saputo's offer.
"Lion looks forward to continuing to strengthen its
relationship with WCB," a Lion spokesman said.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Matt Driskill)