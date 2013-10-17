SYDNEY Oct 18 The second-largest shareholder in
Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd
launched a A$420 million ($405 million) bid for the
Australian dairy company on Friday, joining a three-way takeover
battle as it seeks to consolidate the struggling sector.
Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd said on Friday it
planned to make a A$7.50 per share cash bid, trumping a A$7 per
share bid by Canada's Saputo Inc, which had knocked out
an initial approach from Australian company Bega Cheese Ltd
.
Murray Goulburn said it had secured financing for the deal,
which it said would create one of the top 20 dairy companies in
the world and protect the interests of Australian dairy farmers.
The sector has been struggling with a combination of
factors, including a supermarket price war that slashed domestic
wholesale prices, a strong Australian dollar that crimped
exports and a drought that sent cattle feed costs soaring.
WCB shares closed on Thursday at A$7.42, reflecting investor
expectations of further bids.