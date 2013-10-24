SYDNEY Oct 25 Saputo Inc, Canada's
largest dairy producer, raised its bid for Australia's
Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd (WCB)
on Friday, valuing the company at A$449 million ($430
million) and trumping two earlier offers.
Australian dairy and farm assets are attracting increased
international interest as companies ramp up their exposure to
Asia's growing appetite for milk, cheese and other food
products.
Saputo raised its cash offer by 14 percent to A$8 per share
from A$7 per share, topping the most recent A$7.50 per share
offer from Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, which owns about
17 percent of Warrnambool. Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd
kicked off the takeover battle with a A$5.78 per share approach
a month ago.
WCB directors recommended the revised Saputo offer.
Shares in WCB closed at A$8.15, reflecting investor
expectations of a higher bid, having jumped from A$4.51 before
the initial Bega approach.