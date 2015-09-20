By Colin Packham
| SYDNEY, Sept 20
SYDNEY, Sept 20 A pioneering Australian scheme
to improve the management of water in the world's driest
inhabited continent is facing its first real test as an
intensifying El Nino threatens crops and builds tensions between
farmers and environmentalists.
The three-year old management plan for the Murray-Darling
basin, an area twice the size of Spain and home to 40 percent of
Australia's agricultural output, has been lauded internationally
and suggested as a guide for drought-hit California.
Forged in the wake of a ruinous 14-year drought, the scheme
set up a market-based water trading system, improved cooperation
across state borders and focused on efficient water usage.
"All of these lessons are appropriate to the United States,"
said water policy expert Professor David Feldman of the
University of California, Irvine, where the state is suffering
from a four-year dry spell that has threatened agriculture and
helped fan severe wildfires this summer.
Australia's Murray-Darling basin encompasses two major river
systems in Australia's southeast, but years of siphoning off
water to irrigate crops has devastated waterways, creating
dried-out wetlands and acidic soils, toxic algal blooms that
threaten animal and human health, and high levels of salinity.
A 2012 water management plan instituted a raft of
water-saving measures, and set up a market-based system where
farmers who have been allocated water rights under decades-old
systems can trade their entitlements.
Under the scheme, the government buys water to keep the
river healthy, farmers can buy water to irrigate crops in lean
years or during the hot summer season, and investors are also
welcome.
DROUGHT PRESSURE
But changes to the Australian plan amid a resurgent El Nino
weather pattern have worried environmentalists who say its
reputation and credibility are now at risk.
The plan initially met little resistance in rural areas, but
dry weather this year has depleted some dams that store river
water, forcing farmers to accept big cuts in their water
entitlements.
The loss is particularly hard for summer crops that rely
heavily on irrigation like cotton, rice and sorghum. Australia
is the world's fourth-largest exporter of cotton.
Cotton accounts for about A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) in
export earnings, or about 7 percent of total crop earnings, and
production is forecast to fall nearly 10 percent in the year to
end-June 2016 from last year's five-year low.
While the dry weather is hastening a shift from
water-intensive crops like cotton and rice, it has also sparked
calls for changes to the management plan as farmers say too much
water is being used for the environment.
While farmers can buy water on market, prices have jumped
sharply to more than A$200 ($145) a megalitre in some regions -
well in excess of viable limits for many, who argue that having
to compete with the government has driven up prices.
CAPS AND OVERSIGHT
Australian lawmakers last week nearly halved the amount of
water the government can buy from local farmers, instead giving
farmers subsidies to save water that would then be available for
sale.
Environmentalists and some academics question the changes,
which the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) says will
cost up to five times the market rate of buying water, while
there is also a physical limit on how much can be saved.
This week, the government transferred management of
Australia's water resources from the Department of the
Environment to the Department of Agriculture, a move long sought
by rural bodies.
"It introduces a remarkable conflict of interest between a
minister whose job it is to promote the agricultural industry
and now under this arrangement, a minister who will be
responsible for securing the health of water resources that are
used by that industry," said ACF campaigner Jonathan La Nauze.
Academics say the scheme has had some success in improving
the health of the river system, and will survive in its basic
form given the importance of the basin to all water users.
"Any tinkering will be at the edges and not the core," said
Willem Vervoort, associate professor in hydrology and catchment
management, the University of Sydney. "If the water quality
keeps deteriorating then the irrigators are out of business. In
the end, the irrigators have a stake in the environment too."
The University of California's Feldman said legal and
political differences would make it difficult to implement parts
of the Australian system in the United States, where water
rights remain linked to property rights.
However, the lessons for California included overcoming the
fragmented authority for water management and getting public
buy-in on how to best save and use water, he said.
($1 = 1.4188 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)