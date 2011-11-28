CANBERRA Nov 28 Australian farmers faced
deep cuts to irrigation water use under proposals unveiled on
Monday to help drought-proof the country's vast food bowl, a
plan set to spark a new fight for Prime Minister Julia Gillard's
beleaguered Labor government.
After angry farmers last year staged protests and burned
copies of a government water plan, officials released a new,
scaled-back proposal to cut water use by 25 percent across the
Murray-Darling river basin, an area the size of France and Spain
that produces 90 percent of Australia's fresh food.
The draft plan would restore the health of the
Murray-Darling basin against climate change that is expected to
bring more droughts like one which ravaged the country for over
a decade until 2009, Environment Minister Tony Burke said.
However, Burke acknowledged many farmers and affected states
would be unhappy.
"There will be arguments up and down the Basin. That's why
we've gone (110 years) since Federation without having sensible
reform and getting this right," Burke said.
Australia is the world's driest inhabited continent and
climate scientists expect it to be hard hit by global warming.
Devastating floods which finally broke the last drought earlier
this year are thought by many scientists to be a sign of
increasing unpredictability of the country's climate.
The independent Murray-Darling Basin Authority, which
manages water over an area that is home to three million people
across four states, said an extra 2,750 gigalitres (GL) of water
a year -- enough to fill Sydney Harbour six times over -- had to
be returned to rivers suffering from a century of neglect and
over-use for irrigation.
A gigalitre is 1 billion litres (264 million gallons) --
enough to fill 400 Olympic-size swimming pools.
The new water plan is a step down from the 3,000-4,000
GL/year cuts suggested in a previous draft last year.
The Murray-Darling basin is home to cotton and rice growers,
53 percent of grain cereals and 28 percent of Australia's cattle
herd, but is also home to thousands of fragile wetlands,
including 16 of international importance.
POLITICAL BATTLE LOOMS
The authority's findings could set up a major fight for
Gillard, whose minority government has been struggling in
successive opinion polls showing it is likely to be swept from
office at elections in two years' time.
While many of the affected farmers and communities already
support opposition conservatives, Gillard secured support from
Greens and two independent rural MPs for her Labor party by
being sympathetic toward their often competing concerns.
"There is never going to be a consensus position. The bottom
line is that the system does need reform," Burke said.
The draft said the cuts would be phased in over seven years
so that farmers would have time to adjust, while there would
also be a period of review and consultation on the changes.
The influential Greens, who control upper house balance of
power, said the plan did not go far enough to tackle problems of
water over-allocation, while agricultural groups said it had
gone too far.
"The impact of this will be job losses, closure of family
farms, hardships for regional communities and increases in fresh
food prices," said National Farmers' Federation Chief Executive
Officer Matt Linnegar.
Jamie Pittock, a water governance expert from the Crawford
School of Economics at the Australian National University, said
the government had sought a compromise that would not solve
water over-allocation, and would need stronger reform in future.
"It is politically very difficult, but from on economic
point of view it is fixable. It would be better in this case to
go harder and fix the problem once and for all," Pittock said.
