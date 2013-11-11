SYDNEY Nov 12 Australia's treasurer has
approved Saputo Inc's bid for Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter Factory Holdings Ltd, removing a potential
obstacle for the Canadian dairy maker's push to the Australian
market.
"No conditions have been placed on this approval. The future
ownership of WBC is ultimately a matter for the shareholders but
this decision provides certainty in relation to Saputo's bid,"
treasurer Joe Hockey said in a statement on Tuesday.
Saputo, Canada's largest dairy producer, hiked its bid by 14
percent to A$449 million ($420 million) in October, trumping
earlier approaches by major WCB shareholders Bega Cheese Ltd
and Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd.
($1 = 1.0683 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Lincoln Feast)