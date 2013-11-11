SYDNEY Nov 12 Australia's treasurer has approved Saputo Inc's bid for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings Ltd, removing a potential obstacle for the Canadian dairy maker's push to the Australian market.

"No conditions have been placed on this approval. The future ownership of WBC is ultimately a matter for the shareholders but this decision provides certainty in relation to Saputo's bid," treasurer Joe Hockey said in a statement on Tuesday.

Saputo, Canada's largest dairy producer, hiked its bid by 14 percent to A$449 million ($420 million) in October, trumping earlier approaches by major WCB shareholders Bega Cheese Ltd and Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd. ($1 = 1.0683 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Lincoln Feast)