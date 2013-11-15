* Saputo raised bid by 12.5 pct to A$9/shr
* Saputo plans to declare offer unconditional
* Warrnambool board "unanimously recommends" new offer
(adds revised Saputo bid, Warrnambool recommendation)
By Lincoln Feast and Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Nov 15 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc
raised its takeover offer for Australia's Warrnambool
Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd (WCB) by 12.5
percent on Friday, and Warrnambool's board unanimously
recommended it.
Saputo, Canada's largest dairy company, has been bidding
against WCB shareholders Bega Cheese Ltd and Murray
Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, chasing WCB for its export
connections to Asia, where demand for both for its basic dairy
produce and high-tech milk extracts is surging.
Saputo's new bid, at A$9 per share, values Australia's
oldest dairy company at A$505 million ($470.84 million), making
it the world's most expensive dairy company on a
price-to-earnings basis.
To win the battle Saputo said it would remove all conditions
from its offer and shorten its payment terms to five business
days.
WCB said on Friday that after careful consideration of the
three proposals received over the past few days, it decided to
recommend Saputo's new offer, in absence of a superior proposal.
"The board's recommendation reflects the increased cash
consideration offered by Saputo and the compelling timing and
execution certainty that it provides, particularly compared to
the highly conditional Murray Goulburn proposal," WCB Chairman
Terry Richardson said in a statement.
WCB also said it intended to declare and pay special
dividends of up to A$1.31 per share if Saputo reaches certain
thresholds that would allow it to distribute certain tax credits
to WCB shareholders.
Bega on Thursday raised its cash and share bid for WCB to
$461 million and did not attach conditions to its offer like
other suitors.
Murray Goulburn offered A$9 cash per share, conditional on
winning majority control and approval from competition
regulators.
WCB shares closed at A$9.10 on Thursday before it requested
a trading halt. Bega shares were 2.9 percent higher at A$4.58.
($1 = 1.0755 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by
Stephen Coates and Elaine Hardcastle)