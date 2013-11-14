SYDNEY Nov 15 Australian dairy company and
takeover target Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co
Holdings Ltd said on Friday it was in talks with
Canada's Saputo Inc over a proposed revised offer and
requested a trading halt for its shares.
Saputo and top WCB shareholders Bega Cheese Ltd
and Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd are locked in a
three-way tussle for the 125-year-old dairy company, with
Saputo's A$8 per share bid trailing both rivals.
"WCB expects to make an announcement to the market regarding
full details of the proposed revised offer from Saputo during
the course of today or Monday, 18 November 2013," WCB said in a
statement seeking the trading halt.
On Thursday, Bega raised its cash and share bid for WCB to
$461 million and said it will not attach conditions to its offer
like other suitors.
Murray Goulburn has offered A$9 cash per share, conditional
on winning majority control and approval from competition
regulators.
WCB is being chased for its export connections to Asia,
where demand for both for its basic dairy produce and high-tech
milk extracts is surging.
Representatives for Saputo, Canada's largest dairy company,
were not immediately available to comment
WCB shares closed at A$9.10 on Thursday.
($1 = 1.0755 Australian dollars)
