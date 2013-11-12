* Murray Goulburn offers A$9/shr vs Saputo's A$8/shr
* Counter-bids from Saputo, Bega still likely - analyst
* WCB share open delayed; nearly doubled since initial Bega
approach
(Adds comments from company, analyst; share price; detail)
Nov 13 Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, the
second-biggest shareholder in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter
Factory Co Holdings Ltd, raised its takeover offer for
the Australian dairy company to A$505 million ($470 million),
trumping Canada's Saputo Inc's bid.
Murray Goulburn, Saputo and top WCB shareholder Bega Cheese
are locked in a three-way battle for WCB, banking on
increasing Asian demand for its basic dairy produce and
high-tech milk extracts.
"There's every reason to think Saputo and Bega will still
stay in the game" despite the soaring price, said Shannon
Rivkin, director at Rivkin Securities in Sydney.
Shares in WCB, which have almost doubled since Bega kicked
off the bidding war in September, were on a delayed open after
closing at A$8.54 on Tuesday. Bega shares rose as much as 5.3
percent early on Wednesday.
Murray Goulburn's A$9 per share cash bid for WCB is a 20
percent increase on its earlier offer and a 12.5 premium to
Saputo's offer.
"(Murray Goulburn), when combined with WCB, will be uniquely
positioned with scale and capacity to capture the unfolding
long-term opportunity in international dairy markets," Murray
Goulburn Chairman Philip Tracy said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The combined company will keep profits in Australia and return
them to local farmers under the co-operative's objectives of
maximising farm-gate returns."
The deal is conditional on approval from Australia's
competition regulator and on gaining more than 50 percent
acceptance from shareholders.
Saputo, Canada's largest dairy producer, on Tuesday won a
recommendation in the absence of a higher offer from the WCB
board and regulatory approval from the Australian government for
its bid.
WCB said its directors would meet shortly to consider the
revised Murray Goulburn offer.
Bega, which owns 18 percent of WCB, said last week it was
considering whether to sweeten its cash and share bid after
receiving approval from Australia's competition regulator to
make an offer.
Murray Goulburn, which has secured a new A$350 million debt
facility from its existing financiers for the bid, said it would
seek to maintain and extend joint-venture and supply
relationships with its current partners.
Industry heavyweights including New Zealand's Fonterra
Co-Operative Group Ltd , the world's largest diary
exporter, and Japan's Kirin Holding Co Ltd, have taken
stakes in Bega and WCB respectively, with intent to influence
the consolidation in the Australian dairy industry.
Fonterra and Kirin's local Lion food and beverage units have
important relationships with Bega and WCB for the supply of
dairy products in Australia.
($1 = 1.0734 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)