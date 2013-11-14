* Bega raises bid to 1.5 shares and A$2 per WCB shr
* Bid values WCB below Murray Goulburn's $470 mln offer
* Lack of conditions gives Bega a head-start- analyst
* Canada's Saputo waits in wings
(Adds comments from Warrnambool, links to graphic, factbox)
SYDNEY, Nov 14 The hotly contested takeover
battle for Australia's oldest dairy company got even hotter as
its largest shareholder Bega Cheese Ltd raised its bid
to $461 million and said it will not attach conditions to its
offer like other suitors.
Bega and Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, the biggest
shareholders in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co
Holdings Ltd (WCB), are locked in a three-way tussle
with Canada's Saputo Inc for the 125-year-old dairy
company.
WCB is being chased for its export connections to Asia,
where demand for both for its basic dairy produce and high-tech
milk extracts is surging.
"We needed to give the shareholders of Warrnambool Cheese
and Butter a live option... the ability to accept an offer,"
Bega Chairman Barry Irvin said in a telephone interview on
Thursday after the company announced its latest offer.
Bega raised its offer to 1.5 of its shares and A$2 cash for
each WCB share from its initial offer of 1.2 shares and A$2 cash
in September. At Wednesday's closing price, the offer is worth
A$8.87 per share, or around A$496 million ($461 million).
Warrnambool advised shareholders not to take any action on
the latest offer.
While the offer falls just short of the latest A$9 per share
cash offer from Murray Goulburn, analysts said Bega could not
yet be ruled out of the running.
"At first investors might see this latest offer from
(Bega)as insignificant," said Shannon Rivkin, director at Rivkin
Securities in Sydney.
"However, as it is unconditional, this bid presents the
first opportunity where an investor can accept a complete offer
with no conditions pending, albeit a somewhat floating offer
given it is part scrip," Rivkin said.
Bega chose to waive a number of conditions it had imposed on
its previous offer in September, such as on the conduct of the
Warrnambool business until the bid process was completed, Irvin
told Reuters.
REGULATORY HURDLES
Bega is also more advanced in meeting outside conditions,
compared to Murray Goulburn. Bega has already got approval from
Australian competition regulators for its initial bid.
Murray Goulburn's bid is still conditional on receiving
approval from the regulators and getting more than 50 percent of
acceptances. Murray Goulburn owns 17.26 percent of WCB.
"If you are a Warrnambool shareholder...you've got a A$9 bid
from MG (Murray Goulburn), but can you actually accept it? The
answer is no," said a banking source, declining to be identified
because the process is confidential.
Saputo, Canada's largest dairy producer, has long been
touted as the likely eventual winner, given its formerly top bid
of $420 million has been approved by regulators, although it
also had a minimum acceptances required of more than 50 percent
of Warrnambool shares. It is also seen as having greater
financial firepower to compete than other players in the deal.
Industry heavyweights, including New Zealand's Fonterra
Co-Operative Group Ltd, the world's largest dairy
exporter, and Japan's Kirin Holding Co Ltd, have taken
stakes in Bega and WCB, respectively, with intent to influence
the consolidation in the Australian dairy industry.
Bega, which owns around 18 percent of WCB, said it would not
be increasing its bid.
WCB shares, which have more than doubled since Bega's
initial approach in September, were down 0.3 percent at A$9.07
on Thursday.
The two-month long takeover battle has turned WCB into the
world's most expensive dairy company on a price-to-earnings
basis. It trades at 38.3 times 12 months trailing P/E, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Bega shares were 2.6 percent lower at A$4.46, but have more
than doubled in the past year.
Murray Goulburn was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 1.0755 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast and Jackie Range; Editing by Ryan
Woo)