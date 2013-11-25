* Saputo declares A$9/shr offer unconditional
* Saputo will pay A$9.20/shr if gets acceptances for more
than 50 pct
* Warrnambool board backs Saputo over Murray Goulburn, Bega
bids
* Murray Goulburn says revised deal worse for some
shareholders
* Warrnambool shares close up 2 pct at A$9.23/shr
By Lincoln Feast
SYDNEY, Nov 25 Canada's Saputo Inc
declared its A$505 million ($463 million) bid for Warrnambool
Cheese and Butter Factory Co unconditional on Monday
and said it would hike its offer if it won control of
Australia's oldest dairy maker.
The revised bid increases the pressure on rival bidder
Murray Goulburn Co-operative Ltd, which has said it is
considering increasing its offer that is conditional on securing
approval from competition regulators.
But with Murray Goulburn, Bega Cheese Ltd and
Kirin Holdings Co Ltd's Australian food and beverage
business all holding significant stakes in Warrnambool, analysts
warned the prospects for a successful resolution to the
three-month takeover battle looked remote.
"Unless we see some of these bigger stakes pairing up, it's
highly unlikely that we're going to see a takeover bid being
successful," said Julia Lee, an equities analyst at Bell Direct.
Bega owns almost 18 percent of Warrnambool and Murray
Goulburn holds 17 percent, while Kirin's Lion last month took a
10 percent stake in Warrnambool to protect its joint venture
interests with the cheesemaker.
Saputo, Canada's largest dairy company, said it would pay
shareholders A$9.20 per share in cash if it won more than 50
percent acceptances for its offer closing on December 13,
valuing the company at A$515 million.
The simplified offer removes conditions associated with
dividends payable by Warrnambool.
But Murray Goulburn said the revised bid would actually mean
lower value to some Warrnambool shareholders due to the change
on dividends, and urged shareholders not to rush their decision
to sell their stakes.
"We look forward to discussing our plans for a stronger
dairy industry with (Warrnambool) shareholders and suppliers and
members of the local communities," Murray Goulburn Managing
Director Gary Helou said in a statement.
Murray Goulburn is this week holding public meetings in the
Victorian agricultural towns where Warrnambool is based and
where farmer suppliers and shareholders are key to the deal.
Murray Goulburn's A$9 per share bid is hamstrung because it
needs regulatory approval from the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission (ACCC), meaning it cannot make an
unconditional offer.
In 2010, Murray Goulburn dropped a A$180 million bid for
Warrnambool after the ACCC expressed concerns about reduced
competition for milk supplies.
Bega already has ACCC approval for its final offer of A$2
cash and 1.5 Bega shares per Warrnambool share, currently valued
at around A$9 per share.
Warrnambool's board on Monday reiterated its support for
Saputo and said directors and executives would be accepting the
offer without delay.
Shares in Warrnambool have more than doubled since Bega
launched an initial approach in September and closed up 2
percent at A$9.23.
($1 = 1.0914 Australian dollars)
