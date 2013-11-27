SYDNEY Nov 28 Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co
Ltd unveiled an improved A$530 million ($480 million) cash offer
for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co
on Thursday, trumping an approved bid from Canada's
Saputo Inc.
Murray Goulburn said the A$9.50 per share offer presented
Warrnambool shareholders with "demonstrably superior value."
Warrnambool's board has so far backed an unconditional A$9
per share offer from Saputo that rises to A$9.20 if more than 50
percent of shareholders accept. Canada's largest dairy maker
already has approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review
Board.
Murray Goulburn's offer is dependent on either approval from
the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or the
Australian Competition Tribunal, a process that is expected to
take several months.
The third bidder for Warrnambool, Bega Cheese Ltd,
already has ACCC approval but is trailing with a final offer of
A$2 cash and 1.5 Bega shares per Warrnambool share, currently
valued at around A$9 per share.
Murray Goulburn on Wednesday asked the Australian Takeovers
Panel to force Saputo to drop its latest revised offer, arguing
that a decision to drop proposed dividends lowers the overall
value of the bid.
The Saputo and Bega offers close in mid-December, so Murray
Goulburn is fighting against the clock to persuade regulators
that the benefits of its bid to create an Australian dairy
champion outweigh competition concerns.
At stake is control of a key exporter of high-tech dairy
products in demand in Asia.
($1 = 1.1007 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates)