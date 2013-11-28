* Murray Goulburn lifts offer for Warrnambool to A$9.50
* New bid trumps Saputo but analysts say not a knockout blow
* Warrnambool shares rise 1.6 percent to A$9.40.
* Bidders appeal to farmer supplier shareholders
(Updates with analyst comment, details on new offer)
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Nov 28 Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co
Ltd piled pressure on Canada's Saputo Inc in the race
for control of key Australian dairy exports with a fresh A$530
million ($480 million) cash offer on Thursday for Warrnambool
Cheese and Butter Factory Co.
The sweetened A$9.50 bid is unlikely to deliver a knockout
blow but will put pressure on Saputo's unconditional A$9 offer,
which currently has the backing of the Warrnambool board,
analysts said.
At stake is control of a major exporter of both traditional
dairy products and high-tech milk extracts in demand in Asia.
Both Murray Goulburn and Saputo - the more aggressive
bidders in a three-way battle - are holding public meetings in
rural Victoria this week, pitching their bids to farmer
suppliers who hold between 30 and 40 percent of Australia's
oldest dairy firm.
Saputo's offer rises to A$9.20, valuing the company at A$515
million, if more than 50 percent of shareholders accept. Murray
Goulburn's offer is also dependent on more than 50 percent
acceptances.
"This is good news and it could simply mean that Saputo ups
its bid to $9.50 to make the decision for shareholders easier,"
said Shannon Rivkin, director at Rivkin Securities.
"The WCB board may simply reject the new Murray Goulburn
offer, but it would be far easier for the board to reject if it
could get Saputo to commit to the extra 30 cents, which I think
is a strong chance."
Saputo declined to comment. Warrnambool did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Murray Goulburn, which owns 18 percent of Warrnambool, is
racing against the clock in the bidding war, as it still needs
regulatory approval before its bid can become unconditional.
Seeking to appeal to farmer suppliers, Murray Goulburn is
touting the creation of a national dairy champion and promising
to deliver benefits back to farm gate milk prices.
"A combined Murray Goulburn and Warrnambool will create one
of the largest Australian-owned food and beverage businesses and
a globally competitive dairy foods company 100 percent
controlled by dairy farmers," Murray Goulburn Managing Director
Gary Helou said in a statement.
Helou said on Thursday that Murray Goulburn has identified
strategic capital investments to lift farm gate prices by A$1
per kilogram of milk solids over a five-year period from
full-year 2012.
"This ... highlights Murray Goulburn's commitment as a
cooperative to maximise returns for supplier shareholders," he
said.
The latest offer - the ninth in three months - is a premium
to Warrnambool's current share price, which rose 1.6 percent to
A$9.40. The stock has more than doubled since Bega Cheese Ltd
kicked off the bidding war in August.
Bega also holds around 18 percent of Warrnambool while Kirin
Holdings Co Ltd's Lion last month took a 10 percent
stake to protect its joint venture interests with the
cheesemaker.
AGAINST THE CLOCK
Both Saputo's bid and Bega's trailing final offer of A$2
cash and 1.5 Bega shares, currently valued at around A$9 per
share, close in mid-December.
Murray Goulburn has been unable to make its offer
unconditional because it requires either approval from the
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) or the
Australian Competition Tribunal, a process that is expected to
take several months.
The cooperative has decided to bypass the ACCC, which looks
purely at competition issues and has previously expressed
concern about Murray Goulburn's interest in Warrnambool, to seek
approval from the tribunal, which judges a deal on net public
interest grounds.
Helou has complained the lengthy process creates an unfair
playing field favouring foreign takeover competitors, noting the
Foreign Investment Review Board was quick to approve Saputo's
bid.
In an attempt to buy some time, Murray Goulburn on Wednesday
asked the Australian Takeovers Panel to force Saputo to drop its
latest revised offer, arguing that a decision to drop proposed
dividends lowers the overall value of the bid for some
shareholders.
The panel said it had not decided whether to conduct an
inquiry and made no comment on the merits of the application.
($1 = 1.1007 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)