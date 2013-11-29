SYDNEY Nov 29 Saputo Inc's bid for
Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co
was dealt a blow on Friday after a regulator granted a rival
suitor's request for an interim order preventing the Canadian
dairy firm from processing acceptances received in the deal.
Saputo declared its A$9 bid, which is backed by the
Warrnambool board, unconditional on Monday and said it would
hike its offer if it won control.
But rival bidder Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd later
appealed to Australia's Takeovers Panel to block Saputo's
revised bid.
Murray Goulburn and Bega Cheese Ltd, which is also
vying to acquire Warrnambool in a three way takeover battle,
argue the decision under Saputo's revised offer to drop A$1.31
per share in proposed dividends means shareholders will not have
access to A$0.56 in franking credits.
The panel said its ruling could extend for two months.
Saputo said on Friday it had increased its holding in
Warrnambool to 9.6 percent.