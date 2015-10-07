SYDNEY Oct 7 A bout of hot, dry weather in
Australia over the next three months is likely to exacerbate an
expected downturn in agricultural output, with wheat and milk
production most affected, analysts said on Wednesday.
Nearly all of Australia's east coast is likely to record
below average rainfall until the end of the year, the Australian
Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said, while much of country faces
higher than average temperatures.
The adverse outlook comes at a critical growing time for
crops and follows recent hotter than average temperatures in the
country's south and southeast, which have already curbed wheat
yields for some farmers.
"Having that heat so early is putting crops under stress and
it is bad for yields. There is some production risk on the
(official) wheat estimates," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness
economist, National Australia Bank.
"Looking forward, the BOM is talking about pretty much no
rain for southeast Australia ... it is bad news not just for
grain growers but also graziers."
Hotter, drier weather over the next three months could mean
Australia's production of wheat, canola and milk in particular
miss official estimates, analysts said.
"There is little rainfall in prospect that will restore
moisture across areas where that is still relevant," said Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
Production of beef, however, could exceed forecasts as
farmers are forced to slaughter animals as pasture wilts and
dams run dry.
Lower wheat production in the world's fourth-largest
exporter could support prices, which hit a near two-month
peak on Tuesday on concerns over unfavourable weather in the
Black Sea and Australia.
Australia's chief commodity forecaster last month raised its
forecast for wheat production to in excess of 25 million tonnes.
However, much of the country has recently recorded
unseasonably warm temperatures for the Spring season.
South Australia, a large wheat exporting state, recorded its
hottest early-October day in 70 years, putting stress on wheat
crops in their yield-determining phase.
Glencore dominates bulk grain handling in South
Australia, while domestic bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd
is the dominant handler in New South Wales and
Queensland states.
Lower Australian milk production could also undermine
expansion plans by the country's largest milk processor, Murray
Goulburn, which recently raised A$500 million ($360 million) to
boost production of dairy beverages and cheese products for
export to Asia.
($1 = 1.3947 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)