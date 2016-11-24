SYDNEY Nov 24 Hot, dry weather is expected to
hit Australia's largest cattle producing region over the next
three months, potentially curbing the beef industry's recovery
from multi-year drought in the world's No.4 exporter of the
meat.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology on Thursday said the
country's east coast had an 80-percent chance of above average
temperatures in the coming three months, with just a 35-percent
chance of exceeding average rainfall.
Australia's cattle industry is rebuilding after a three-year
drought drove the size of the national herd to at least a
20-year low.
The government has been pushing to shift the economy away
from its reliance on mining, with beef one of Australia's main
rural exports.
"A dry summer will push domestic prices down as it will
remove quite quickly restocking demand," said Phin Ziebell,
agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.
Australia's northeast coast accounts for more than a third
of its annual red meat exports of around 1 million tonnes.
However, analysts said wet weather across the country in
recent months meant that farmers would have enough pasture and
feed crops to avoid mass slaughtering as long as the dry
conditions did not last too long.
Australia's chief commodity forecaster earlier this year
lowered its estimate for beef exports by nearly 7 percent -
opening the door to international competitors such as Brazil to
expand shipments to markets such as China, a market Australia
had almost exclusively supplied as recently as 2014.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)