(Adds details, quote)
SYDNEY, March 25 Climate models show an
increased chance of a 2014 El Nino weather event, said
Australia's bureau of meteorology, leading to possible droughts
in Southeast Asia and Australia and floods in South America,
which could hit key rice, wheat and sugar crops.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said an El Nino
could occur during the southern hemisphere winter, May-July,
with Australian cattle and grain farmers already struggling with
drought which has cut production.
The last El Nino in 2009/10 was categorised weak to
moderate. The most severe El Nino was in 1998 when freak weather
killed more than 2,000 people and caused billions of dollars in
damage to crops, infrastructure and mines in Australia and other
parts of Asia.
"The latest climate model survey by the shows that the
tropical Pacific is very likely to warm in the coming months,
with most models showing sea surface temperatures reaching El
Nino thresholds during the southern hemisphere winter," the BOM
said in an emailed statement.
Australia's outlook echoes similar forecasts from other
weather bureaus in Japan and the United States, which each said
an El Nino was increasingly like.
(Reporting by Colin Packham)