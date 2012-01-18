SYDNEY Jan 19 Australia's coastal Pilbara iron belt, a cyclone-prone region where two-thirds of the world's traded iron ore is shipped, should expect above-average rainfall over the next three months, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Thursday.

A 60 percent to 75 percent chance of above-average rainfall existed over parts Western Australia state, which includes the Pilbara, it said.

Iron ore exports from the Pilbara were brought to a stand- still last week when Tropical Cyclone Heidi swept across coastal communities dumping up to 250 mm of rain and temporarily halting the port operations of Rio Tinto RIO.L>, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group.

Heavy rains alone do not typically affect port loadings, though inland mine pits and rail lines leading to the coast run the risk of flood damage.

Ore is mined from giant pits resembling excavation sites found in the 500,000-sq-km, or 190,000-square-mile, Pilbara district, the single largest source of iron ore in the world. Ore is simply churned up by bulldozers and carted in trucks to waiting open-topped rail cars.

Heidi temporarily shut export terminals in the town of Port Hedland, where around 20 million tonnes of ore is shipped monthly, mostly from BHP and Fortescue mines.

Such odds for rainfall set out by meteorologists mean that for every 10 years with similar ocean patterns to those currently being observed, about six or seven years would be wetter than average.

Australia's overall western region has a 65 percent chance of observing above average number of tropical cyclones, where the long-term average is seven, according to the bureau.

Heidi was the third cyclone to hit during Australia's November-to-April cyclone season and the second to make landfall on the western coast.

The Gascoyne region of Western Australia, 300 km (185 miles) south of the Pilbara, had the highest odds of seeing more rain, according to the bureau.