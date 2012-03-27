SYDNEY, March 27 A weather pattern blamed for heavy rains and crop destruction in the Asia-Pacific region over the past two years has run its course slightly ahead of schedule, forecasters in Australia said on Tuesday.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said climate models indicate the weather phenomenon known as La Nina, the girl child, has come to an end, after earlier this month predicting it would drag on for further month or two.

La Nina is an abnormal cooling of waters in the equatorial Pacific which can last for years, causing weather disruptions in Asia and the Americas.

Sea surface temperatures across the central tropical Pacific Ocean were now at neutral levels, according to the bureau.

La Nina's more infamous counterpart, El Nino, leads to a heating of those waters while sparking drought in Southeast Asia and Australia, as well as floods in South America. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Lane)