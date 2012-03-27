SYDNEY, March 27 A weather pattern blamed for
heavy rains and crop destruction in the Asia-Pacific region over
the past two years has run its course slightly ahead of
schedule, forecasters in Australia said on Tuesday.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said climate models
indicate the weather phenomenon known as La Nina, the girl
child, has come to an end, after earlier this month predicting
it would drag on for further month or two.
La Nina is an abnormal cooling of waters in the equatorial
Pacific which can last for years, causing weather disruptions in
Asia and the Americas.
Sea surface temperatures across the central tropical Pacific
Ocean were now at neutral levels, according to the bureau.
La Nina's more infamous counterpart, El Nino, leads to a
heating of those waters while sparking drought in Southeast Asia
and Australia, as well as floods in South America.
