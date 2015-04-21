By Colin Packham
| SYDNEY, April 21
SYDNEY, April 21 Cyclone-strength winds, huge
seas, torrential rain and flash flooding battered Australia's
east coast on Tuesday, leaving one woman critically injured and
more than 100,000 homes without power.
Destructive winds of up to 135 kph (85 mph) ripped up trees
by their roots, some crushing cars, tore down building awnings
and scaffolding, and even overturned a car.
Rail links to the north and south of Sydney were cut and
many roads in Australia's largest city were flooded.
Transport authorities advised Sydney residents that all
"non-essential travel" should be avoided until the weather
eased. Some hospitals without power reportedly had to rely on
generators and some 25 schools were closed.
The deluge saw Sydney receive nearly a month's worth of rain
in 24 hours, data from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology
showed.
The New South Wales State Emergency Service (SES) said it
had received more than 3,000 calls for help and had to carry out
19 flood rescues, including one of an elderly woman in the town
of Stroud, just over 200 km (125 miles) north of Sydney. The
woman was in critical condition after she was rescued.
"We've haven't seen this sort of weather pattern ... or one
as severe as this, in years," SES Deputy Commissioner Steven
Pearce told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
"The consistent gale-force winds ... are actually cyclonic
in some areas with gusts up to 135 kilometres per hour."
The destructive storm off the coast just north of Sydney
whipped up giant seas that closed many beaches, including
world-famous Bondi Beach. An oceanic weather buoy off Sydney
measured waves reaching 11.2 metres (33 feet) overnight.
The wild weather closed parts of Sydney Harbour, forcing a
cruise ship with some 2,500 passengers to wait off the coast,
battered by big swells. Ships entering the harbour must be
escorted by a harbour pilot, but the wild weather prevented them
from boarding the cruise ship to steer it into port.
The port authority said Sydney Harbour could be closed to
commercial shipping for the next 48 hours.
(Editing by Michael Perry)