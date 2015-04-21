(Adds confirmation of first fatalities, updates details of
impact, paragraphs 1, 4-9)
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 21 A cyclonic storm battered
Australia's east coast on Tuesday killing three people, washing
away houses, cutting power to more than 200,000 homes and
stranding a cruise ship off the coast in mountainous seas.
Cyclone-strength winds of up to 135 kph (85 mph) uprooted
trees, some crushing cars, snapped power poles and tore off
roofs and building awnings.
Huge waves, reaching 11.2 metres (33 feet) offshore, pounded
beaches. Rail links to the north and south of Sydney were cut
and many roads in Australia's largest city were flooded.
New South Wales (NSW) state premier Mike Baird said
conditions were forecast to become even worse and asked workers
to head home as soon as possible.
"We are calling for bosses to be flexible, people to make
arrangements in an orderly way to start to head home ASAP,"
Baird told a news conference.
"It is a huge storm event that is wreaking havoc across NSW
at the moment. Again, what our priority has to be at the moment
is to get through the next few hours and protect life at every
opportunity," he said.
A woman and two men were found dead on Tuesday in the town
of Dungog, one of the worst-hit areas about 200 kms (125 miles)
north of Sydney, police said. Media reports described them as
elderly and said they were trapped in their homes as floodwaters
rose.
Amateur video showed a house in Dungog floating away as
floodwaters swept through the town.
"We've got a lot of low-lying houses in the township near
rivers and unfortunately a lot of those houses have gone under,"
Dungog Shire community centre manager Sarah U'Brien told the
Australian Broadcasting Corp.
The deluge saw nearly a month's worth of rain dumped on
Sydney in 24 hours, data from the Australian Bureau of
Meteorology showed.
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) said it had received
more than 3,000 calls for help and had to carry out 19 flood
rescues. Three hospitals were without power and had to rely on
generators and some 45 schools were closed.
"The consistent gale-force winds ... are actually cyclonic
in some areas with gusts up to 135 kilometres per hour," SES
Deputy Commissioner Steven Pearce told the ABC.
The destructive storm, which was sitting just off the coast
just north of Sydney, whipped up giant seas that closed many
beaches, including world-famous Bondi Beach.
The wild weather closed Sydney Harbour to commercial
shipping, forcing a cruise ship with some 2,500 passengers to
wait off the coast, battered by big swells.
(Editing by Michael Perry)