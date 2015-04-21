By Jane Wardell
| SYDNEY, April 22
SYDNEY, April 22 A cyclonic storm lashed
Australia's east coast for a third day on Wednesday, causing
millions of dollars of damage to property and infrastructure in
Sydney and other cities.
Three people have been killed in the wild weather, which has
washed away houses, cut power to more than 200,000 homes and
stranded a cruise ship off the coast in mountainous seas.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned that a second storm cell
was gathering off the coast north of Sydney, with gale force
winds of up to 100 km per hour (62 miles per hour) and heavy
winds lashing the coast.
The storm caused havoc in Sydney, felling trees, downing
power lines and knocking out traffic lights. Delayed and
cancelled transport services due to flooding and strong winds
left many commuters stranded in the wet.
New South Wales State Premier Mike Baird urged Sydneysiders
to delay unnecessary travel and avoid travelling during peak
times if possible.
"There is no doubt this is a very severe storm event, indeed
it is a once in 10-year event," Baird told reporters.
The Insurance Council of Australia said more than 7,500
insurance claims had been lodged. NSW State Emergency Service
deputy commissioner Steve Pearce said damage costs were already
in the millions and were expected to rise.
Networks NSW, the state electricity provider, estimated that
the overall repair bill to electricity networks would be many
millions of dollars.
Cyclone-strength winds of up to 135 kph (85 mph) across the
state have uprooted trees, some crushing cars, snapped power
poles and torn off roofs and building awnings.
One of the worst hit areas was the town of Dungog, about
about 200 kms (125 miles) north of Sydney, where a woman and two
men were found dead on Tuesday. Media reports described them as
elderly and said they were trapped in their homes as floodwaters
rose.
Amateur video showed a house in Dungog floating away as
floodwaters swept through the town.
Three hospitals were without power and had to rely on
generators and scores of schools were closed.
Huge waves, reaching 11.2 metres (33 feet) offshore, pounded
beaches. Rail links to the north and south of Sydney were cut
and many roads in Australia's largest city were flooded.
Sydney Harbour was closed to commercial shipping, leaving a
cruise ship with some 2,500 passengers to wait off the coast,
battered by big swells. Giant seas closed many beaches,
including world-famous Bondi Beach.
