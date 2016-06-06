SYDNEY, June 6 A weekend of wild weather in
Australia disrupted everything from the internet to shipping and
banking, while pummeling coastal towns and exposing insurance
companies to hefty payouts.
Stocks in Australia biggest insurers, including QBE
Insurance, Insurance Australia Group and
Suncorp, were lower on the Australian Securities
Exchange, with the wider market trading in positive territory.
A clean-up was underway on Monday after a low pressure
system that brought flooding and strong winds combined with high
tidal surges along much of the Australian east coast started to
ease.
Australian websites including Channel Nine, Foxtel
Play and Domino's Pizza went down on
Sunday when Amazon Web Service's Sydney zone
experienced a two-hour power outage, according to Australian
website ITnews.
Amazon first warned of the outage affecting Elastic Compute
via its status page on Sunday afternoon and an hour later
confirmed the issue was related to a power problem, the website
said.
An Amazon spokesman declined to comment on the matter but
Amazon Web Services' status page on Monday showed several
connectivity issues in Sydney had been resolved.
The New South Wales state emergency services said it had
received more than 9,250 calls and had conducted 280 flood
rescues.
A spokeswoman for the Port Authority of New South Wales
state said the Newcastle port, the world's largest exit point
for seaborne thermal coal and used by global miners Glencore
, Rio Tinto and Anglo American,
was placed on restricted ship movements over the weekend but did
not sustain any damage.
Port Kembla, the largest vehicle import hub in Australia
remained closed, as the storm moved south, according to the
spokeswoman.
Big waves were expected to pound the coast on Monday, with
the Bureau of Meteorology predicting another day of dangerous
conditions, chiefly south of Sydney.
Banks also needed to restore services to automated teller
machines that went down.
Mobile, ATM and point-of-sale banking services had been
restored after an outage late on Sunday, Westpac said.
"While we aim to ensure continuity of our systems, the
severe storm system created disruptions across our network which
impacted our services," it said.
Commonwealth Bank said some of its customers were
affected by intermittent problems with another ATM provider.
Jan Van Der Schalk, a CLSA analyst said IAG and Suncorp
faced few catastrophes in fiscal 2016, ending on June 30.
"Hence, there should be no earnings impact because of this
event," Van Der Shalk said.
Insurers said it was too early to tell what the impact might
be.
(Reporting by James Regan and Swati Pandey; Editing by Robert
Birsel)