(Repeat story, no change to text)
* Insurer says too early to assess storm damage impact
* ICA estimates insured losses of A$38 mln as of Monday
* ICA expects claim numbers to rise
SYDNEY, June 6 QBE Insurance Group Ltd,
Australia's biggest insurer by premium income, on Monday said
the impact of a severe storm that lashed Australia's east coast
at the weekend was unlikely to be as severe on claim volumes as
one that hit last year.
QBE said it was too early to provide detail on the total
number of claims although the Insurance Council of Australia
(ICA) said it expected the industry to face more claims in
coming days.
Stocks in Australia biggest insurers including QBE slipped 2
percent to 3 percent on the Australian Securities Exchange on
Monday in a firm broader market, on concerns about potential
hefty payouts from the deadly storm that disrupted everything
from the internet to shipping.
Australia-based insurers received more than 11,150 claims
with estimated insured losses of A$38 million ($27.9 million) as
of Monday afternoon due to the storms in Queensland and New
South Wales states, the ICA said.
"The ICA expects the number of claims will keep rising over
coming days as evacuated residents return to their homes to
assess the damage," it said in a statement.
A hailstorm in Sydney in April last year produced 17,000
claims and insured losses of A$417 million. Another storm that
hit Sydney and nearby towns later the same month led to insured
losses of A$950 million.
Suncorp and Insurance Australia Group said
it was too early to comment on claims numbers.
($1 = 1.3641 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)