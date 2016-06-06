SYDNEY, June 6 QBE Insurance Group Ltd, Australia's biggest insurer by premium income, on Monday said the impact of a storm that lashed Australia's east coast at the weekend was unlikely to be as severe on claim volumes as last year.

QBE said it was too early to provide detail on the total number of claims.

Stocks in Australia biggest insurers, including QBE slipped 2 to 3 percent on the Australian Securities Exchange in a firm broader market, on concerns about potential hefty payout from the storm that disrupted everything from the internet to shipping. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)