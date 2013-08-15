SYDNEY Aug 15 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd reported a 6 percent rise in full-year net profit on Thursday, missing analysts' forecasts, and announced a A$579 million capital return to shareholders.

Wesfarmers said strong cash flows and robust credit metrics allowed it to pay out 50 cents per share in a capital return to be approved by shareholders and the Australian tax office.

The coal-to-retail conglomerate posted net profit of A$2.26 billion ($2.07 billion) in the 12 months to June, from A$2.13 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a 7.6 percent rise to A$2.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Wesfarmers' shares rose 1.8 percent to A$42.72 after the financial result and capital return announcement.

Food and liquor earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at the company's Coles supermarkets, which account for about 40 percent of its total earnings, rose 11.4 percent to A$1.37 billion.

Coles' bigger rival Woolworths Ltd last month reported a 4.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter total group sales year-on-year, as food and liquor sales momentum increased in the second half of the 2013 financial year.

The pair, which controls about 80 percent of the grocery market, have slashed the cost of basic items such as food, milk and toilet paper to boost sales.

In its resources division, EBIT dropped 66 percent to A$148 million as lower export prices and a high Australian dollar resulted in a significant decline in export revenue.

The company said it expected low export prices to continue into the first half of the 2014 financial year. ($1 = 1.0931 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jane Wardell and Stephen Coates)