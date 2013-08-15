SYDNEY Aug 15 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd
reported a 6 percent rise in full-year net profit on
Thursday, missing analysts' forecasts, and announced a A$579
million capital return to shareholders.
Wesfarmers said strong cash flows and robust credit metrics
allowed it to pay out 50 cents per share in a capital return to
be approved by shareholders and the Australian tax office.
The coal-to-retail conglomerate posted net profit of A$2.26
billion ($2.07 billion) in the 12 months to June, from A$2.13
billion a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a 7.6 percent rise to A$2.29 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Wesfarmers' shares rose 1.8 percent to A$42.72 after the
financial result and capital return announcement.
Food and liquor earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at
the company's Coles supermarkets, which account for about 40
percent of its total earnings, rose 11.4 percent to A$1.37
billion.
Coles' bigger rival Woolworths Ltd last month
reported a 4.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter total group
sales year-on-year, as food and liquor sales momentum increased
in the second half of the 2013 financial year.
The pair, which controls about 80 percent of the grocery
market, have slashed the cost of basic items such as food, milk
and toilet paper to boost sales.
In its resources division, EBIT dropped 66 percent to A$148
million as lower export prices and a high Australian dollar
resulted in a significant decline in export revenue.
The company said it expected low export prices to continue
into the first half of the 2014 financial year.
($1 = 1.0931 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jane Wardell and
Stephen Coates)