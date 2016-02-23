SYDNEY Feb 24 Australia's biggest retail group
Wesfarmers Ltd posted a small rise in half year profit
with strong performances across its retail businesses offsetting
weakness in its resources division.
Wesfarmers, which owns the Coles supermarket chain, said
profit for the six months ending December 31 totalled A$1.39
billion, up a touch from the A$1.38 billion reported during the
same six month period last year.
Analysts expect Wesfarmers to report full-year net income to
total A$2.51 billion.
"Overall, return on capital for the retail portfolio
improved strongly as a continuing focus on capital efficiency
further leveraged the earnings growth recorded," Managing
Director Richard Goyder said in a statement.
Yet, Wesfarmers has been battling a step-up in competition
brought about by new entrants such as Aldi, contributing to
three profit forecast downgrades last year.
With the challenge in the food grocery sector, Wesfarmers
last month agreed a A$1.7 billion expansion into Britain's
hardware sector, betting on an extension of the "do-it-yourself"
craze that turned its Bunnings stores into the market leader at
home.
Wesfarmers' overseas expansion highlights the confidence it
has gained in the DIY sector since buying Bunnings Warehouse two
decades ago.
The chain has ridden a housing boom and a fixation with
property-focused TV shows to now hold a 40 percent share of
Australia's A$40 billion home improvement market.
(Reporting by Colin Packham)