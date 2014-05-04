BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 2 bln yen
* Says it to issue its 18 series REIT bonds worth totally 2 billion yen with interest rate of 0.49 percent
SYDNEY May 5 Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday its first-half cash profit rose 8 percent to a record high, beating expectations, thanks to solid growth in lending and a fall in bad debts.
Westpac, Australia's second biggest bank by market value, said cash profit rose to A$3.77 billion ($3.49 billion) in the six months to March 31, compared with a consensus forecast of A$3.6 billion and up from A$3.53 billion a year ago. It declared a dividend of A$0.90 per share, up 5 percent.
Australian banks are on track for a sixth straight year of record profits, bolstered by low interest rates which are encouraging borrowers and shrinking costs associated with bad debt provisions even as net interest margins come under pressure. ($1 = 1.0795 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* As of Jan 19, 2017 financial target for net imterest margin is between 3.1 percent to 3.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.