SYDNEY May 3 Westpac Banking Corp,
Australia's third-largest lender, reported a forecast-beating 10
percent rise in first-half profit on Friday, as the bank's
Australian business recorded double digit earnings growth.
Westpac's record cash profit of A$3.53 billion ($3.62
billion) in the six months to March 31 compared with A$3.195
billion a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected Westpac to report a cash
profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items,
of A$3.4 billion.
The bank raised its dividend to A$0.86 from A$0.82 in the
prior half year and announced a A$0.10 per share special
dividend.
Net interest margin, a measure of profitability, was up 2
basis points to 2.19 percent, while Tier I capital, a measure of
a bank's ability to absorb unforeseen losses, was up 100 basis
points to 8.7 percent at the end of the half-year.
Westpac said it expects credit growth to remain relatively
modest.
($1 = 0.9758 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)