By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, May 3 Westpac Banking Corp,
Australia's third-largest lender, posted a forecast-beating
half-year profit on Friday, rewarding investors with a special
dividend as it grew both its deposits and loan books while
curbing costs.
Australia's "Big Four" banks - Westpac, Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd, National Australia Bank Ltd
and Commonwealth Bank of Australia - are on
track to post combined record cash profits of more than A$13
billion for the first half despite subdued credit growth.
Westpac booked a 10 percent rise in first-half cash profit
to a record A$3.53 billion ($3.62 billion) in the six months to
March 31 on the back of double digit earnings growth in all its
Australian businesses.
The cash result, which excludes one-offs and non-cash
accounting items, compared with A$3.195 billion a year ago and
beat analysts' average forecast of A$3.4 billion.
"I think the performance was indicative of a pretty modest
growth environment but also with disciplined expense
management," Chief Financial Officer Phil Coffey told reporters
on a conference call.
Net profit was up 11 percent to A$3.3 billion.
Customer deposits increased 12 percent, or A$40 billion,
while lending increased 3 percent, primarily due to Australian
home loans.
Impairment charges dropped A$170 million, largely due to
improved asset quality in the mid-to-large corporate portfolio.
The bank leads its peers with an expense-to-income ratio of
40.6 percent.
"The operating environment continues to be challenging, with
subdued lending growth," Chief Executive Gail Kelly said in a
statement.
"However, in line with our strategy, we are actively
targeting opportunities in higher growth areas where conditions
are more favourable such as deposits, wealth, trade finance and
natural resources," she added.
Westpac's net interest margin, a measure of profitability,
was up 2 basis points to 2.19 percent, while Tier I capital, a
measure of a bank's ability to absorb unforeseen losses, was up
100 basis points to 8.7 percent at the end of the half-year.
The bank announced a A$0.10 per share special dividend on
top of a rise in the ordinary dividend to A$0.86 from A$0.82 in
the prior half-year.
"This really is the icing on the cake, and no doubt will
send yield-hunters into a frenzy and likely trigger a rally in
the banking space today," IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu said.
The shares of all four of the leading banks have
outperformed the market in the past year, but Westpac is a
standout even among that elite group.
The stock closed on Thursday at A$31.89, up 43 percent from
a year ago.
DIVIDENDS IN FOCUS
Dividend payouts by the Big Four are in focus amid strong
investor appetite for what are seen as safe and high-yielding
shares.
Westpac was under pressure to please investors after ANZ
surprised the market earlier this week with an 11 percent boost
to its dividend while reporting a 10 percent rise in first-half
cash earnings to A$3.18 billion.
CBA, which reports on a different cycle to its peers, lifted
its dividend 20 percent when it posted a record first-half cash
profit of A$3.58 billion in February, when it also gave an
upbeat outlook for the year.
Analysts expect NAB to also report a solid increase in its
cash profit of A$3.1 billion when it releases earnings on May 9.
The board decided on the payout after the bank's capital
ratio came in at 8.74 percent in the half-year, above its
targeted range of 8 percent to 8.5 percent.
"The board then said we want to be cautious, we want to be
careful in what we do, but there's enough capital strength to
justify a small capital dividend," Coffey said.
($1 = 0.9758 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Lincoln Feast and
Stephen Coates)