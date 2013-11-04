(Corrects year-earlier final dividend to A$0.84 in 2nd bullet
point)
By Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Nov 4 Australia's Westpac Banking Corp
said full-year cash earnings rose 8 percent, marking
its fourth straight year of record profits, on a stronger
performance across all its operating divisions and a 30 percent
fall in bad debts.
The results complete a round of record earnings from the
"Big Four" banks which together posted A$27 billion ($25.5
billion) in cash profit for their last financial year.
The country's second-biggest bank by market value booked
cash profit of A$7.1 billion, in line with analysts' average
forecast. Cash earnings exclude one-off and non-cash items and
are a measure of profitability closely watched by investors.
Westpac also joined the other three in rewarding
shareholders, hiking its final dividend 5 percent to A$0.88 per
share and unveiling a special dividend of A$0.10 per share.
"Our businesses are all performing well, we are seeing
tangible benefits from the investments we have made in our
digital capabilities and distribution network, and our capital
position is the strongest in the sector," Chief Executive Gail
Kelly said in a statement. "There is no doubt that domestically
we are seeing a pick-up in consumer confidence which we expect
will translate to a gradual increase in credit growth."
Common equity tier one capital, a measure of the bank's
ability to absorb unexpected losses, rose 94 basis points to 9.1
percent. Impairment charges fell to A$847 million, compared with
A$1.2 billion a year ago.
Like rivals National Australia Bank Ltd, Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Westpac derives much of its earnings power
from highly profitable home mortgages. Westpac said its
Australian housing loans had grown 4 percent over the period,
with growth in lending partly offset by customers paying off
their loans more quickly.
"The market will like this result because it is clean and
doesn't contain any nasties but with Westpac trading on a price
to earnings ratio of around 15 times this number - we're a
little cautious on where margins are going next year," Peter
Esho, chief market analyst at Invast Financial Services.
The nation's oldest bank also last month extended its reach
in motor vehicle finance, equipment finance and corporate
lending, paying $1.45 billion for an Australian portfolio owned
by Lloyds Banking Group's.
Its shares have jumped by a third for the year to date,
outperforming a 16 percent rise for the broader market.
($1 = 1.0597 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Lincoln Feast)