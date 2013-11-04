* Big Four banks seen posting record cash profit in FY 2014
* Westpac's cash profit A$7.1 bln in line with consensus
* Westpac final dividend A$0.88 vs A$0.84 a year earlier
* Also issues A$0.10 special dividend
(Recasts with industry outlook, adds analyst comment)
By Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Nov 4 Westpac Banking Corp
notched up record profits and unveiled a special dividend in a
stellar year for Australian banks and expectations are high that
the industry will deliver more earnings growth in 2014.
Tight cost control, signs of a pick-up in credit growth and
likely continued drops in bad loans have analysts forecasting a
sixth straight year of record combined profits for Australia's
Big Four banks to A$28.6 billion after A$27 billion in the past
financial year.
Westpac booked cash profit of A$7.1 billion, its fourth year
in a row of record profit and in line with expectations.
The results were bolstered by a 30 percent fall in bad
debts, reflective of a broader trend among the banks which in
recent years have seen reduced expenses for non-performing loans
become a key contributor to profits.
"As long as the economy continues to chug along and doesn't
fall into a recession, bad debt expenses won't increase
significantly, and will probably continue to ease down," said
David Ellis, an analyst at Morningstar.
Westpac also joined Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Ltd, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and
National Australia Bank Ltd in rewarding shareholders
with dividend hikes.
It lifted its final dividend 5 percent to A$0.88 per share
and unveiled a special dividend of A$0.10 per share.
The sector's strong earnings run has come despite some
leaner times in bank lending. Annual Australian credit growth
stands at 3.3 percent, down from some 15 percent in 2007 while
housing credit growth is at around 5 percent, down from 20
percent a decade ago.
But Westpac noted encouraging signs.
"There is no doubt that domestically we are seeing a pick-up
in consumer confidence which we expect will translate to a
gradual increase in credit growth," Chief Executive Gail Kelly
said in a statement.
Westpac's common equity tier one capital, a measure of the
bank's ability to absorb unexpected losses, rose 94 basis points
to 9.1 percent. Impairment charges fell to A$847 million,
compared with A$1.2 billion a year ago.
Westpac's shares were flat on the earnings, with the broader
market up 0.3 percent. Its shares have jumped by a third for the
year to date.
($1 = 1.0597 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Lincoln Feast and
Edwina Gibbs)