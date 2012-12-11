CANBERRA Dec 11 Anti-whaling activists unveiled
on Tuesday their latest weapon against Japanese whalers in the
frigid Southern Ocean, a $2 million ship funded by the producer
of The Simpsons television series and purchased in secret from
the Japanese government.
The 56-metre (184 ft) 'Sam Simon', which docked in the
southern Australian port of Hobart, brings the hardline
anti-whaling group Sea Shepherd Conservation Society's fleet to
four, just one vessel smaller that Japan's whaling fleet.
"We have four ships, one helicopter, drones and more
than 120 volunteer crew from around the world ready to defend
majestic whales from the illegal operations of the Japanese
whaling fleet," said Sea Shepherd founder Paul Watson.
The white-hulled ship, strengthened against ice to operate
in seas near Antarctica, was purchased using a U.S. company from
its home port in Shimonoseki, where it was berthed alongside the
Japanese whaling fleet, its skipper Lockhart MacLean told
Reuters.
"The goal is to find the factory ship, the Nisshin Maru, and
to pin the bow of this ship on the stern of that factory ship
throughout the duration of the campaign, and send them home
without any whales killed," MacLean said.
Belonging previously to the Japan Meteorological Agency's
Maizuru observatory, the Sam Simon was re-registered in the tiny
South Pacific country of Tuvalu and delivered to Sea Shepherd in
Australia's Queensland state by a Japanese crew.
McLean said it was then refitted and reflagged to Australia
and named after the American television producer and animal
welfare campaigner who provided the money for its purchase.
"We're confident we can seriously impact their whale quota.
This year all four of their harpoon ships are going to be tied
up by our four ships, and the goal is that no harpooning can be
done," he said.
Over nine whaling seasons in the southern hemisphere summer,
the group has clashed frequently with the Japanese fleet,
sinking one of its own ships. The high speed trimaran Ady Gil
sank after a collision with a whaler in January 2010.
Japan introduced scientific whaling to skirt a commercial
whaling ban under a 1986 moratorium. It argues it has a right to
monitor the whales' impact on its fishing industry.
Australia's government has filed a complaint against Japan
at the world court in the Hague to stop Southern Ocean
scientific whaling. A decision is expected in 2013 or later.
(Editing by Michael Perry)