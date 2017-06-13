By Colin Packham
| SYDNEY, June 14
SYDNEY, June 14 Australia slightly raised its
forecast for 2017/18 wheat production on Wednesday as favourable
weather along the country's east coast looks set to boost output
from the world's No. 4 exporter.
Australian wheat production is expected to total 24.19
million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agriculture, Resource
Economics and Rural Sciences (ABARES) said, up nearly 1 percent
from its March forecast of 23.98 million tonnes.
The uptick could provide a headwind for benchmark global
prices, which hit a one-month high last week on concerns
about potential production losses to U.S. spring wheat
production.
Still, Australian production is returning to average levels
after output soared to a record 35.13 million tonnes last
season, led by bumper production from Western Australian
following near perfect conditions.
Much of the increase in the 2017/18 forecast will come from
the country's east coast, the bureau said, after heavy downpours
between March and June aided soil moisture, boosting the
prospects of fledging crops.
Strong east coast production is a potential boon for
GrainCorp Ltd, Australia's largest listed bulk grain
handler, amid a rush for high protein supplies.
Global prices for higher protein wheat have risen in the
wake of recent adverse weather that has affected production of
U.S. spring wheat.
Australia's east coast, where GrainCorp enjoys a dominant
market position, is the country's only high-protein producer.
Unlike last season, heavy rains this year have arrived in a
timely manner. East coast production soared last season but late
rains led to a quality downgrade, reducing the exportable
surplus of high quality crops.
The brighter outlook for east coast production is in
contrast to conditions on the west coast, Australia's largest
grain producing region.
Production from Western Australia is expected to total 8.5
million tonnes during the 2017/18 season, down 15 percent from
last year and behind a five-year average.
The bureau said 2017/18 canola production will total 3.32
million tonnes, down from its March forecast of 3.69 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)