(Repeats story first published late Wednesday; no change to
text)
* Frost, dryness on east coast hit wheat quality
* Parts of Western Australia suffer unseasonal rains
* Lower quality Aus wheat to underpin U.S. prices
By Naveen Thukral and Colin Packham
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, Nov 20 Unseasonal rains in
Western Australia and frost on the country's east coast have hit
wheat crops in the world's No.2 exporter of the grain, dragging
down quality and reducing harvests.
A decline in supply of high-protein wheat from Australia
could force major buyers such as Indonesia and China to seek
more volumes from the United States and Canada, underpinning
prices there.
Australian wheat has seen strong demand this year, with
almost half of estimated exports for 2013/14 already sold by
traders. China has been at the forefront of this buying after
its own crop was damaged by unfavourable weather earlier in
2013.
"The impact of frost damage is a greater proportion of small
seeds," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to grain that must be
removed before milling. Crops must contain no more than a
limited number of undersized seeds to meet standards set by
trade body Grain Trade Australia.
"We are seeing screenings (for small seeds) coming in from
the east coast harvest higher than we would normally expect,
which can obviously push the grades down," Mathews added.
Unsure about grain quality, Australian farmers have been
reluctant to forward sell their crops, leading to shortages in
the market. About a quarter of the country's wheat crop has been
harvested.
"Traders have been able to cover just about 30 percent of
what they have sold," said one Sydney-based broker. "Growers are
not selling and offshore demand is very strong."
The crop in parts of New South Wales and Victoria was hit by
frost last month, although other regions of the eastern grain
belt, including Queensland, have produced high-protein wheat.
GrainCorp last week warned of the impact of
unfavourable weather in areas of New South Wales. "We expect the
harvest (quality) to be revised down because of the frost
damage," said Alison Watkins, the company's chief executive and
managing director. "To what extent, is not yet clear."
Elsewhere, unseasonal rains are likely to hurt wheat quality
and output in Western Australia, where harvesting is 10 percent
complete.
GOING TO AMERICA?
Crop-downgrades in Australia are likely to create more
demand for hard red winter wheat traded on the Kansas City Board
of Trade and spring wheat on the Minneapolis Grains Exchange.
U.S. hard red winter wheat prices dropped to a
two-month low on Monday, the same day that spring wheat
slid to lowest since June, 2012 as U.S. shipments face stiff
competition in the international market.
In contrast, the cash market in Australia has been holding
firm.
"Trade is pretty short, so they are aggressively trying to
buy wheat to fill their export commitments," said one
Melbourne-based commodities analyst.
"Cash prices are $10 a tonne higher than what you are seeing
on Australian futures for comparative grades and ports."
West coast milling wheat is trading at its highest
since Nov. 6, while eastern Australia wheat is hovering
around its lowest in a month, but is off its October trough.
Australian standard wheat is being offered around $280 a
tonne, free on board, prime wheat at $300 a tonne and prime hard
wheat at $330 a tonne - all varieties largely unchanged in the
last couple of weeks.
And it is not just wheat quality that has been hurt by the
weather, production volumes could also fall below previous
estimates.
Analysts and traders said the country's wheat output would
likely be around 24 million tonnes, down 5 percent from the 25.3
million tonnes forecast in a Reuters poll last month. In
2012/13, Australia produced 22.1 million tonnes of wheat.
"Our current estimate is 24.7 million tonnes," said Nathan
Cattle, senior commodity analyst at Australian Crop Forecaster.
"Our November estimate is down about 200,000 tonnes from the
October forecast. A lot of areas are still going to have a good
year but now the headers are going through the crop, production
isn't going to be as good as they had previous hoped," he said.
Headers refers to the combine harvesters used to gather crops.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia predicts Australian wheat
output at 23.6 million tonnes.
There are forecasts of scattered showers from Queensland to
South Australia which will cause harvest delays over the coming
week.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)