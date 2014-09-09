By Colin Packham
| SYDNEY, Sept 9
SYDNEY, Sept 9 CBH Group, Australia's largest
wheat exporter, has scrapped plans for a new system to allocate
port access at its grain terminals following complaints from
some users that the scheme was unfair to new entrants to the
market.
Australian regulations require grower cooperative CBH Group
to offer access at its four grain terminals in the state of
Western Australia to rival exporters such as Cargill
and Glencore.
The company said in a statement on Tuesday that it would bin
the proposed new system for doing this after feedback to the
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
The system, under which slots were to be allocated based on
historical shipping performance in Western Australia, had drawn
fire from the market.
"If everyone had got about 60 percent of what they applied
for, it would have been accepted," said one grains trader,
referring to allocations for a prime shipping period at the
start of 2015.
"But they gave the big guys 80 percent of what they applied
for, while others got 20 percent," he said.
He did not want to be identified as he was not authorised to
speak with media.
CBH acknowledged the high demand for the prime season slots,
but said it had received support from over 90 percent of the
market.
"We are getting some conflicting messages from the market.
With this in mind we've had to reconsider the system to make
sure that we have capacity allocated for the coming harvest,"
said David Capper, CBH general manager of operations.
The firm said it would continue to use its current auction
system to allocate port access.
Traders said the auction scheme would result in higher
premiums for exporters in some ports in Western Australia.
A CBH spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests
for additional comment.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)