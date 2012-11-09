* Australian east coast wheat has low protein levels
-traders
* Compounds expectations for lower national production
* Wet weather disrupts harvest
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 9 Wheat gathered across the
Australian east coast continues to show lower than average
protein levels, traders said, while wet weather is slowing the
harvest there, stoking concerns of a global shortage.
The harvest in New South Wales and Queensland, the states
that produce top quality hard wheat, contains less protein than
usual, traders and farmers said, compounding expectations for
lower national output.
"Wheat harvested is still down on historical averages (for
protein content)," said Tom Howard, general manager at marketer
Philp Brodie Grains.
The development comes as the outlook for global wheat supply
has been shaken by fears of export curbs by Russia and Ukraine,
along with expectations of smaller crops in key producer
Argentina.
That has supported benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat
, which is up more than 4 percent this week and has climbed
35 percent in the last five months.
LOOKING TO AMERICA
Analysts and traders have cut their estimate for Australia's
2012/13 wheat output to 20.47 million tonnes and reckon exports
could shrink to a three-year low, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday, as unfriendly crop weather dents yields.
Both forecasts fall significantly short of most recent
government estimates, with the output projection indicating a
drop of more than 30 percent from last year's record harvest.
Asia's top buyers, who rely on Australia for the bulk of
their milling wheat supplies, may be forced to import larger
volumes of high-protein spring wheat from the United States and
Canada, supporting global prices.
Analysts attributed the lower than expected protein levels
in east Australia to two La Nina weather events, which bring
about cooler and wetter weather, in the last two years.
While the wet weather provided good soil moisture for
farmers to plant into, analysts said, the wet weather removed
nitrogen from the soil.
Adding to problems, much of the Queensland and New South
Wales wheat growing region received between 15-50 millimetres of
rain on Friday, data from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology
showed, stalling the harvest.
The low pressure front is expected to pass by Saturday,
however. Farmers said harvesting would begin again quickly, with
warm temperatures assisting crop drying.
