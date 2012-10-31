* Nathan Tinkler says to oppose resolutions at Thursday's
AGM
* Top Whitehaven Coal shareholder slams Australian firm's
performance
* Tinkler will not attend Whitehaven AGM - source
* Australian tycoon's motives unclear
By Jane Wardell and Sonali Paul
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, Oct 31 Mining magnate Nathan
Tinkler pledged to vote against all resolutions at Thursday's
annual general meeting of Whitehaven Coal, declaring
open war on the firm in which he is the top shareholder and
adding to speculation over his motives.
Tinkler wrote an open letter to shareholders in Australia's
biggest independent coal miner, published in newspapers on
Wednesday, to condemn a 44 percent fall, or A$2.3 billion ($2.4
billion) drop, in Whitehaven's share price since April 30.
After failing to secure funding for a $5.5 billion bid to
take Whitehaven private in August, there is speculation he may
want to launch a hostile bid at a lower price than the A$5.20 a
share he proposed previously.
Whitehaven shares are now trading barely above A$3.00 as it
faces rising costs, a slump in coal prices, an uncertain demand
outlook, and difficulties on a key mine expansion.
Tinkler, who went from pit electrician to Australia's
youngest billionaire, has a 19.4 percent stake in Whitehaven,
acquired after it took over two companies he controlled, Aston
Resources and Boardwalk Resources, in a $2.5 billion deal in
April.
"Since the merger with Aston Resources, Whitehaven has had
limited development success, has torn through nearly half a
billion dollars, and drawn down previously unextended bank
facilities, and I believe it has also incurred significant
liabilities through take-or-pay contracts due to its inability
to develop projects on time and on budget," Tinkler wrote in the
letter.
Take-or-pay contracts force a coal miner to pay for rail
capacity that it has booked whether it is able to use that
capacity or not, a factor that has hurt Whitehaven and others
after a dip in China's demand for Australian coal.
Tinkler called on other shareholders to join him in voting
against the adoption of the company's remuneration report and
the reelection of Chairman Mark Vaile and four board directors.
The tycoon would not attend Whitehaven's annual meeting in
Sydney on Thursday, a source close to Tinkler Group said, adding
that Tinkler was not in the country.
The source declined to comment on whether Tinkler planned to
call an extraordinary shareholder meeting to try to overthrow
the board if his attempt failed on Thursday.
Whitehaven Managing Director Tony Haggarty slammed Tinkler's
letter, saying his "comments contain many serious inaccuracies,
inconsistencies and highly misleading statements."
Haggarty did not specify what he felt was inaccurate but
said the board welcomed the opportunity to answer questions from
shareholders on Thursday about the issues raised by Tinkler.
WHITEHAVEN WARNS ON PROFITS
Andrew Harrington, an analyst at Patersons Securities, said
the company needed to focus on its operations but instead had
been forced to devote a lot of attention to Tinkler over the
past few months.
"What his intentions are, it's hard to decipher," said
Harrington.
Tinkler acknowledged the Whitehaven resolutions might be
carried but said he wanted to send a clear message to the firm,
which he did not expect would generate any profit this year.
Whitehaven warned last week after prodding by Tinkler that
its profits could slide this year if coal prices weaken.
The company, which reported a 42 percent rise in quarterly
coal production to 1.9 million tonnes from a year ago, also said
on Friday it did not see any signs of a market rebound.
Tinkler had sought confirmation that the company's outlook
for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
was close to the market consensus of A$188 million, which the
company did say was in line with its current projections.
Whitehaven warned, however, that if coal prices stay as weak
as they are now, EBITDA for the year to June 2013 could slide to
A$50 million.
Most of Tinkler's wealth is tied up in his Whitehaven stake,
worth about A$1.1 billion at its peak and now just A$600
million, with creditors circling his stable of mining, sports
and horse racing businesses.
This week he is selling off 350 horses from his Patinack
Farm at a three-day auction, which pulled in more than A$2.5
million on the first day.