SYDNEY Nov 1 Mining magnate Nathan Tinkler has
lost a bid to seize control of the board of Australia's
Whitehaven Coal, after shareholders at the company's
general meeting on Thursday did not support his call to vote out
the chairman and other directors.
Whitehaven Managing Director Tony Haggarty said a "clear
mandate" had been delivered for the board to focus on its
strategies to improve Whitehaven's fortunes amid sliding coal
prices.
Tinkler, who has a 19.4 percent stake in Australia's biggest
independent coal miner, had made last minute pleas for his
fellow investors to support his bid to become chairman and bring
in his own management team.
