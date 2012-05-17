MELBOURNE May 17 Greg, Jeff and Murray - who
along with Anthony are better known by millions of children
around the world as The Wiggles - will hand over their colourful
tops to younger replacements, including a woman, the group
announced on Thursday.
After a final tour with the current line-up of the
children's entertainment group, Anthony Field will continue on
stage as the blue Wiggle alongside the three new performers, the
Group said on their web site.
"We've been entertaining children around the world for 21
years and it's important that we plan for the future so that The
Wiggles can keep wiggling in the years to come," said Murray
Cook, the red Wiggle, in a statement on the website.
The Wiggles, who perform live for around a million people
every year, announced a final tour starting at the end of the
month, including shows in Singapore, Britain, the United States,
Canada and New Zealand.
Since 1991, the group has sold 23 million DVDs and seven
million CDs, according to their website. They are frequently at
the top of lists of Australia's highest-earning entertainers.
"We have been so lucky to do something that we love for so
long," said Greg Page, the yellow Wiggle.
Cook met Field and Page at university where they were
studying to become pre-school teachers.
Emma Watkins will become the yellow Wiggle, while Lachlan
Gillespie and Simon Pryce, will become the purple and red
Wiggles.
The three have already played other parts on the show such
as Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword and Wags the Dog.
Jeff Fatt, the purple Wiggle, Cook and Page will take on
backstage creative roles.
"We want to thank all our Wiggly fans - it's been a great
ride in our big red car," said Fatt.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; editing by Elaine Lies and Paul
Casciato)