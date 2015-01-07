SYDNEY Jan 8 Wildfires sweeping through
southeast Australia are carrying with them the spectre of a
silent killer for grapes growing in the nearby Adelaide Hills
wine region.
The vineyards have so far escaped the direct ravages of the
worst bushfires for 30 years but winemakers fear their grapes
may have fallen victim to "smoke taint", which results in wines
that taste like an ashtray and can ruin an entire vintage.
As fears grow that climate change is lengthening the time
and severity of Australia's bushfire season, government funding
to find a solution to the phenomenon is drying up.
"It's a nightmare of a problem," said Mark Krstic, a
specialist in smoke taint at the Australian Wine Research
Institute who is liaising with worried growers in the Adelaide
Hills in South Australia state.
"Smoke taint is one of the symptoms of climate change for
the wine industry and it's only getting worse."
Smoke taint first caught the industry's attention when
Victoria state's severe bushfires in 2003 cost grape growers
more than A$7.5 million ($6.05 million) in lost vintages. Since
then, it has recurred in vintages around the country in four
other years.
The contamination occurs when smoke compounds enter vines
through the stomata - the minute pores in the epidermis of the
leaf - and are transported into grape skins.
Those compounds are then released into the wine when the
crushed grapes come into contact with the skins during
fermentation. Tasters commonly liken the resulting wine to an
ashtray, burnt rubber and hospital disinfectant.
Grape growers with tainted crops have two options - abandon
the vintage or continue the costly harvesting and fermentation
process to make a significantly devalued product.
"It's a no-win," said Chris Pfieffer of Pfieffer Wines in
the Rutherglen wine region, who lost his 2003 crop to smoke
taint.
"It's a risk that's at the top of climate change concerns in
the industry."
HOTTER AND DRIER
Australia's main wine growing regions are growing ever
hotter and drier, with temperatures projected to increase by
between 0.3 and 1.7 degrees celsius by 2030, according to the
CSIRO, Australia's national science agency.
That has prompted many major growers such as Treasury Wine
Estates Ltd to look for cooler climate vineyards in
places like the southernmost island state of Tasmania.
There are also mitigation measures in place to deal with
some of the warming effects, such as new irrigation methods and
specially developed sunscreen for grapes.
But attempts to find a way to extract the smoke taint
compound have so far failed and the industry is concerned about
a lack of public money for research into the problem.
There are no funds from Australia's current Conservative-led
coalition government, which has played down the role of climate
change on agriculture. A A$4 million project over four years run
by the Victoria government, the only assistance at state level,
ends in the middle of 2015.
HARD TO DETECT
A complicating factor for growers is that smoke taint is not
immediately detectable. Samples of suspected contaminated grapes
cannot be taken for clinical testing and a mini-fermentation to
determine taste until a couple of weeks before normal harvest
time. That can mean an agonising wait of weeks or months for
growers who think they may have affected vines.
Worse, as young wines mature the smoke taint can develop
further as the guilty compounds continue to break down.
That risk means many wine makers like Treasury and
Australian Vintage Ltd have in recent years inserted
blanket clauses in their contracts with growers saying they
reserve the right to reject the grapes if there is any sign of
smoke taint, no matter how mild.
Chris Pfieffer chose to harvest his 2003 crop "to the
ground" and forgo the cost of fermenting. Pfieffer's grapes were
infected again to differing degrees in 2007, 2009, 2010 and
2013.
While a grape grower can command between A$3 and A$4 a litre
for good quality grapes, that falls to just 50 to 60 cents a
litre for the bulk sale of partially smoke tainted grapes. If
the grapes are so badly affected they can only be distilled to
recover the alcohol, the price falls to around 10 cents per
litre.
Those reduced returns line up against the A$2 per litre
average cost to grow grapes.
"I chose not to work that out," Pfieffer said when asked
about the accumulated financial toll. "If you do that in the
wine industry, you'd end up crying, but it's certainly
significant."
Concerned growers in the Adelaide Hills, many of whom have
been evacuated as the current fires rage, are meeting with the
AWRC's Krstic next week to consider their options.
"Wine may ultimately be seen as too much of a luxury,"
Pfieffer said. "We might be better off using our water to grow
lettuces."
($1 = 1.2392 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)