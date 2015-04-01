* Taralga farm in New South Wales has $214 mln total funding
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, April 1 Spain's Banco Santander SA
, Europe's biggest bank, plans to sell its only
Australian wind farm partly because of uncertainty about the
country's support for renewable energy, a person familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Santander is looking for a buyer for the 106.8-megawatt
Taralga wind farm it is developing in New South Wales state,
said the person, who was close to the sale but not authorised to
comment publicly. Total funding of A$280 million ($214 million)
was arranged for the project when Santander bought 90 percent of
it two years ago through an Australian unit.
The person said Santander wants to sell for a number of
reasons, one of which is political deadlock in Australia over
how much of the country's energy should be renewable by 2020.
The person didn't disclose other reasons for the pullout plan.
A Santander spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Santander would the biggest company to bail out of
Australia's $13 billion wind power industry since the
conservative government and centre-left opposition stalled on
talks that were meant to re-set an official renewable energy
target.
The target - 20 percent of electricity consumption by 2020 -
was set according to 2009 forecasts of power demand and
determines how much state support clean energy companies get.
But the country's overall energy consumption has fallen, and the
government wants to adjust the target in absolute terms.
Since talks broke down in 2014, investment in the Australian
wind farm industry has come to a standstill with dozens of
projects, half of them overseas-funded, in limbo as foreign
backers wait for a resolution.
Australian wind power companies like Infigen and
Pacific Hydro have shelved their Australian operations, with
Sydney-listed Infigen focusing on the U.S. market.
Santander owns 90 of Taralga through an Australian
subsidiary, with an Australian arm of BlueNRGY Group Ltd,
formerly known as CBD Energy Ltd, owning the rest. They
financed the purchase of the farm with credit from Australian
and Danish government agencies, as well as Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
A spokeswoman for the Taralga wind farm itself declined to
comment on a potential sale, but said the farm expects to finish
construction in mid-2015 and have a full quota of 51 turbines up
and running. It currently has 30 turbines running.
($1 = 1.3113 Australian dollars)
