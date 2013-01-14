MELBOURNE Jan 14 Australian bottled wine
exports to China surged by 15 percent year on year in 2012, as a
sales push targeting the country's wealthy drinkers helped make
China the top overseas market for its wines priced at more than
A$7.50 ($7.90) a litre.
Official data from the Australian government on Monday
showed total wine exports rose 3 percent by volume, and reached
A$1.9 billion in value, even as the strong Australian currency
made wines like Penfolds from Treasury Wine Estates
more expensive.
Australian winemakers have in the past few years boosted
efforts to sell to Chinese consumers who have shown a growing
taste for luxury brands, as traditional markets have softened.
Andrew Cheesman, chief executive of Australian government
agency Wine Australia, said Australian wine was cementing its
reputation in the Chinese market, with exports there worth A$183
million last year.
"China's demand for premium wine continues delivering strong
growth across higher price segments, with the above A$10 per
litre segment recording the strongest growth, up 40 per cent to
4.8 million litres," Cheesman said.
China is the biggest destination for Australian bottled
exports above A$7.50 per litre, ahead of Canada and the United
States.
The data from Wine Australia showed exports to Australia's
traditional top markets, the United Kingdom and the United
States, rose by 3 percent and 9 percent respectively in volume
terms in 2012.
($1 = 0.9479 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)